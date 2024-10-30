The NFL Will Simulcast Monday Night Football in ‘The Simpsons’

The NFL is coming to Springfield. No, not the one in Missouri, rather the ficticious city that serves as the backdrop of The Simpsons. That’s right—in the NFL’s latest efforts to spice up its appeal to weird and random audiences, it’s offering up a game to be simulcast straight from the world of The Simpsons.

The Monday Night Football game on Dec. 9 between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals will headline the event dubbed “The Simpsons Funday Football.” The stream will utilize Sony’s Beyond Sports technology to transform the action that is taking place in the real world in real-time into an animated overlay that puts the players and the game itself into the fictional Atoms Stadium in Springfield.

Bart and Homer will step into the real-life action at various points for the two teams, Marge and Lisa will be sideline reporters, and Maggie will operate the camera. Some of the show’s popular side characters will also make their way into the telecast. The real-life broadcast team of Drew Carter, Mina Kimes, and Dan Orlovsky will also appear in the form of their Simpsons versions.

ESPN did the exact same thing last year, overlaying Pixar’s Toy Story, and it was a major hit. Obviously, it’s extremely stupid, but the advanced tracking and ability to live stream something while simultaneously transforming it into an animated telecast are honestly mindblowing. TBD whether they end the night at Moe’s Tavern.