NFL Star Xavier Legette Ate a Squirrel From His Yard on Video

Xavier Legette and his wild diet had struck again. Not too long ago, the Carolina Panthers wide receiver quickly garnered headlines after sharing that he eats raccoon on Thanksgiving.

The latest reveal by Legette sees him holding a squirrel that he just skinned and was preparing to eat. Like, a legit squirrel in his hand.

“I think they think we really be faking when we say we do this,” Legettee starts off his video on X. “We done bust the squirrel out the tree and open them up.”

As the NFL player explains, step one of the process is to “take the clothes off” the animal, otherwise known as the fur. He then wraps up the video showing the animal’s carcass on the grill.

Raccoons. Squirrels. I guess you’ve gotta get your protein however you can! I wonder how much protein one squirrel has? Hmm.

Shockingly, his comments were flooded with viewers, one of which commented on X, “I’m convinced this dude can make more money doing vlogs than playing football.”

I’m not sure that’s exactly the case. Legette is fresh into a $12 million contract so no need to quit playing. I will say, though, that he’s definitely got showmanship on camera and certainly knows what’ll get the people talking.

“My man you are an NFL player. You can afford more real meals But I do love and respect the authenticity,” another X user wrote.

Listen, NFL players are all different breeds. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. You can have a strict diet like Derrick Henry, or one like Tom Brady who eats more fruit in a day than most in a month.

After a fairly successful rookie season with four touchdowns and a highly decorated collegiate career, I think raccoons and squirrels are working just fine for Legette.