Rihanna and Cardi B’s Super Bowl Protest Prompts Celebrities to Speak Out

Amy Schumer is the latest celebrity to add to the growing conversation about divestment from the National Football League (NFL).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpHod5bl0TJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading

On Friday, the comedian shared her thoughts on Instagram about Rihanna pulling out of the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality caused controversy and is thought to have gotten him blacklisted from the league.



Videos by VICE

In September, Maroon 5 was confirmed as the performers for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show that will take place on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. Traditionally, the mid-game concert has been a major moment for artists to showcase their catalog of work because of the large ratings the game draws.

This year, in the midst of protests and contention with players who have taken a knee in solidarity with Kaepernick, different artists have voiced their disinterest in participating in the halftime performance. In January, when asked when she would perform during the halftime show, Cardi B said, “When they hire Colin Kaepernick back.” More recently, it was revealed that Rihanna backed out of an offer to be the performer in solidarity with Kaepernick. Pink reportedly declined the invitation as well.

I've loved @rihanna for some time. I love her even more today. 👑 #Superbowl #NFL — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) October 19, 2018

In response to the news about Rihanna, actresses Anika Noni Rose and Jameela Jamil also shared their solidarity with the singer’s stance on the NFL. “I’ve loved @rihanna for some time,” Rose says on Twitter. “I love her even more today. #Superbowl #NFL”

Maroon 5’s catalog of music includes songs with Rihanna and Cardi B, in addition to Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA. There’s been no word if any additional artists will join them during the show.

