NFL Teams Eat a Ridiculous Amount of Uncrustables During the Season

Uncrustables aren’t just for kids’ lunchboxes. According to a new report by The Athletic, NFL teams are low-key obsessed with the frozen PB&Js, chowing down on at least 80,000 sandwiches throughout the football season.

Twenty-four of 32 NFL teams agreed to chock up their PB&J data amid the outlet’s scientific quest. Those numbers revealed that, of the participating teams, the Denver Broncos consumed the most Uncrustables at 700 per week. That’s more than double the amount any other participating team goes through.

Next up were the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins, who go through 320, 315, and 300 Uncrustables per week, respectively. Of the participating teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints ate the least amount of the snack, only consuming 50 per week.

When the 24 groups’ weekly numbers are added up, it shows that, as a whole, NFL teams eat between 3,600 and 4,300 sandwiches per week. Over one year, that’s enough sandwiches to fill up 18 yards of a football field.

While the sandwiches aren’t exactly the height of nutrition for pro athletes, they do provide carbs, fat, and protein.

As for what makes the snack such a popular choice among NFLers, alum Jeff Saturday praised, “You could throw your playbook on top of ’em, didn’t make any difference. Squished, unsquished, you’re gonna crush it.”

Today, the outlet reported that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle eats up to six Uncrustables while traveling for road games. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker are also vocal fans.

The outlet further noted that, on his popular New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight Travis Kelce said he consumes more Uncrustables than “anything else in the world.”