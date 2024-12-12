NFL WR Xavier Legette Loves Eating Raccoon: ‘Like You See in the Trash Can’

If you thought turducken was a strange thing to eat on Thanksgiving, wait until you hear what Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette gobbles up on the holiday.

Raccoon. Yup, he eats raccoon.

We know this because he said so on the Dec. 11 episode of the St. Brown Brothers Podcast. He responded to a question about any hot food takes or anything unique he has on his mind about any cuisine. Presumably, they were hoping he said something a hot dog is a sandwich or cold pizza is the best food out there. Instead, he went a different route.

That was when he shared with the world that he likes raccoon, and that he had it on Thanksgiving, which had both NFL brothers laughing and asking for clarification.

“Like the raccoon you see in the trash can,” Legette confirmed, adding that he hunts them, skins them, and then eats them.

What in the Yellowjackets world is this nonsense?

If you’re wondering what the animal tastes like, the rookie player notes it’s not like chicken but it has “its own taste.” Others compare it to venison and goose in its tenderness. Someone on Reddit said raccoon is “pretty hard to chew” and the smell is “horrible.” I can’t say any of that sounds appealing to me.

Naturally, I had to Google “is eating raccoon safe?” Clearl,y it is, and apparently, it’s a delicacy that my Northeastern self was never aware of. There quite a bit of protein in these critters, too, so it’s no wonder a professional athlete would find this food offering… enticing?

Legette is a South Carolina native through and through, having been born there and playing his college football with the Gamecocks. So apparently next time you’re in the state or anywhere down south, go and find yourself a raccoon and see for yourself.

Or don’t. Probably don’t. However, this recipe sounds interesting…