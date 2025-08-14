NHL 26 Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer Released: Everything to Know

EA’s NHL is one of those series that I tend to dip into at completely random times. There’s no rhyme or reason behind why or when I play them; it’s been two years since I played the last game. I do know, however, that I generally have a good time when I do.

I’m not nearly as up on hockey as I am basketball, football, or even baseball, but I do enjoy watching it when I catch it. And because I caught the video on YouTube, I’m taking it as a sign that I should be locking in on NHL 26.

NHL 26 LOOKS AMAZING IN MOTION

Much like Madden, EA posted an article on their site detailing even more information about NHL 26 than what’s in the video.

One thing I noticed about this series is that animation-wise, it always felt cleaner than Madden. Maybe hockey is better suited for the Frostbite engine than football is. Here are some of the features in NHL 26:

Goalie Crease Control System

We started with goaltending. Over the past few years, goalie behavior has been one of the most discussed areas of gameplay. At times, they didn’t feel reactive enough or capable of handling second chances. That needed to change.

The new Goalie Crease Control System is a full overhaul of how goalies move, think, and respond to what’s happening in the crease.

ICE-Q 2.0 Powered by NHL EDGE

The final piece of the puzzle this year is ICE-Q 2.0, our smarter AI and decision-making system, now powered by real-world NHL EDGE data.

This is the same puck and player tracking tech used in all 32 NHL arenas, and it’s now driving the way players move, think, and respond in Chel.

What NHL EDGE Tracks

Skating acceleration and top speed

Shot location and velocity

Save percentage by zone

Heat maps of player movement

Puck possession time and zone usage

Body orientation and reaction time

This data is captured using 14 infrared cameras, puck sensors, and jersey tags. We’ve used it to enhance three gameplay systems: Attributes, Tendencies, and Presentation.

I’m intrigued by that system. Hockey moves so fast that it’s pretty insane that the data is as accurate as it is. And as someone who has taken to rooting for the Blackhawks because Wisconsin doesn’t have a hockey team, I’m looking forward to diving back into the series to try it out.

NHL 26 is set to release on September 12, but those who pre-order the deluxe edition will get access a week earlier on September 5.