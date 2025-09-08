‘NHL 26’ Reveals Perfect Soundtrack for Hardcore Punk Rock Hockey Fans

EA’s NHL series of video games has long brought the heat when it comes to its soundtracks. Like its contemporary, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the hockey simulators feature an incredible lineup of curated tracks often with a focus on hardcore, punk, and metal. There are usually some outliers of pop-punk (Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, and Paramore were included a few times) as well as plenty of good old fashioned indie rock.

NHL 26 has been announced, slated to officially release on September 12. Early access for pre-orders started on September 5. The full soundtrack for the game has also been released. EA shared the songs that play over the opening menus and during gameplay.

This time around, there’s still a little something for everyone. New Found Glory, The Band CAMINO, KALEO, Japandroids, and Car Seat Headrest throw in a little rose-tinted indie nostalgia with the songs “100%,” “Infinity,” “Rock N Roller,” “D&T,” and “The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man).” Meanwhile, metal fans have something to look forward to with the inclusion of the new Disturbed single “I Will Not Break.”

Recent hardcore rising stars Scowl are also listed with the song “B.A.B.E.” off their recent album Are We All Angels. Hardcore vets Silverstein lend the track “Skin & Bones,” while L.A. grunge band Return To Dust are included with their track “Disarray” from recent EP Speak Like The Dead. Nashville punks Winona Fighter are featured with the track “R U FAMOUS” from latest album My Apologies To The Chef.

The NHL game franchise is no stranger to using rock-heavy soundtracks to keep up the energy of fast-paced hockey gameplay. NHL 14, for example, featured Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Dropkick Murphys, Soundgarden, and Rise Against. Additionally, the more recent NHL 24 used tracks from Militarie Gun, Bring Me The Horizon, The Reytons, The Thing, and YUNGBLUD.

NHL 26 is continuing the trend of high-energy songs from cool as hell rock bands. Other artists include alt-pop bands Unroyal and Beauty School Dropout. There’s also pure alternative from The Amazons, The Hives, Wet Leg, Sports Team, and ALEXSUCKS. Metalcore fans should be thrilled about the inclusion of Spiritbox’s “Perfect Soul.” Meanwhile, hardcore punks get a little something in Turnstile’s “DREAMING.”

Cassyette, Saint Blonde, Forrest Frank, Mudi Sama, Ecca Vandal, Teen Mortgage, Upchuck, PUP, Jay-Way, REDD., The Lathums, Fat Dog, Evening Elephants, Phantogram, Briston Maroney, DUCKBOY, and TOWNS round out the soundtrack.

Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images