nhl-legend-brad-marchand-honored-with-limited-edition-sam-adams-beer

Here’s one of the cooler ways I’ve ever seen an athlete honored on their way out of town. Boston Bruins legend Brad Marchand was traded last week to Florida, marking the end of his illustrious career in Beantown.

Rather than let the moment go by without anything special, Sam Adams—a staple in the Boston craft beer scene—revealed they’d be releasing a beer to commemorate the former captain as he embarks to a new city.

Videos by VICE

The beer mainstay will drop “Marchand(y)” on March 30. As its name suggests, it’s a take on a shandy that will be fruit-forward with notes of blackberries. The limited edition offering will only be available at their two Boston taprooms.

Play video

Sam Adams Honoring Boston Sports Legend Brad Marchand with His Own Beer

“Brad Marchand will forever be a Boston legend, and legends deserve legendary beer,” Sam Adams wrote on Instagram.

In the press release, the head of branding for Sam Adams, Lauren Price, said it was an easy decision to produce a special collab with Marchand as he “truly embodies the heart of Boston sports.” That makes a ton of sense, of course, since he played 16 years in the city.

Marchand also commented in the release, calling his time as captain for the Bruins “the greatest honor of my life.”

When athletes of his stature end up retiring and changing teams late in their career, usually some sort of tribute video, a billboard, or one page in the newspaper is used as a memento to thank the player for their time. Having one of the largest breweries in the states come out and make a beer for you has to be one of the cooler token of appreciation an athlete has ever received.

Then again, so is receiving free beer for life. That’s what happened for New Orleans Saints football star, Alvin Kamara. Unlike Marchand, he’s still playing the city… they were just so excited that he signed a new contract to stay that they provided endless amounts of beer.