NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Killed by Drunk Driver the Night Before Sister’s Wedding

An unimaginable tragedy transpired on Thursday evening that resulted in the death of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29.

The brothers were riding bikes in their home state of New Jersey when they were struck by a vehicle. The suspect, Sean Higgins, is accused of being under the influence at the time of the fatal accident and is being charged with two counts of death by auto.

Higgins had attempted to pass a slower-moving car on the right side of a county road when he hit the brothers, according to the New Jersey State Police in information obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The incident occurred in Oldmans Township, which is about 15 miles from Gaudreau’s hometown of Salem. The brothers were back home to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday. Gaudreau leaves behind two children and a wife.

Being from New Jersey myself, and particularly South Jersey, I had the privilege of interacting with Gaudreau multiple times over the years through interviews and hearing stories from friends who played hockey with and against him. In the few conversations I had with him, it was obvious how down-to-earth and family-oriented he was. I had the chance to attend and cover his jersey retirement ceremony back at his high school in Gloucester Catholic and witnessed the impact he had on that school. Waking up to see the news of his shocking passing was a gut punch I wasn’t ready for.

Hug your loved ones today—it’s what Johnny always made time for.

The Columbus Blue Jackets released this statement:

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew. Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community whe he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”