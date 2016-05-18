Nice and Greasy: Discover the Delights of Glaswegian Fast Food With Rapid Tan

Named after an Indian take-away restaurant located on Glasgow’s west side, Rapid Tan’s “Spicy Govan” is all cheery and shouty aggro pop complete with handclaps. That is until about the 1:20 minute mark when it all gets a bit more deep-fried.

Though the band, who are made up of members of short-lived Glasgow scene favorites Herbert Powell, Breakfast Muff and Spinning Coin, have yet to release any music online, they are sharing with us their debut video for “Spicy Govan.”

The video features the band goofing around and summoning wealthy Victorian ghosts in the Glasgow Necropolis. It’s fun and dumb and suits the simple and busted feel of the song.

“Spicy Govan” will be included on Wonderful Special, the band’s debut cassette tape to be released later this month on Number4Door.

Watch the video below and read a quick chat we had with the band’s Taylor Stewart.

Noisey: For an Indian takeaway joint it’s odd that the first thing on Spicy Govan’s online menu is margarita pizza. Is this unique to Glasgow?

Taylor Stewart: I think that’s fairly common in the UK generally. The Munchy Box, an assortment of fried foods, is probably more unique to Glasgow.

The band is named after a tanning salon and the video is named after an Indian restaurant. What about the EP Wonderful Special?

A wonderful special is something we read on another takeaway menu. It’s a meal that has about six different kinds of meat in it. It is truly, truly wonderful and special.

What do you normally order?

Jalapeño Poppers.