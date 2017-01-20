Nick and Nate Diaz Smoke $2,000 Golden Blunts in the Shape of UFC Gloves

This seems a little excessive, but what do I know, I’m just a guy who smokes out of an empty beer can. Mixed Martial Brothers Nick and Nate Diaz were in Los Angeles checking out the California Herbal Remedies shop and were presented with a pair of blunts shaped in the form of UFC sparring gloves and covered in gold. Did they smoke them? You bet your ass they did.

The Diaz Bros. are not exactly subtle about their love of weed, both are extremely open about it and Nate even popped up in his post-match press conference with a vape pen he said contained cannabidiol after losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 over the summer. In September, he Snapchatted a giant bag of weed with his name on it. Brother Nick boasted to TMZ that he was the No.1 sports stoner. And then there was the time Nate went on Snoop Dogg’s show and said he’d be in the dope game if he weren’t a fighter.

So really, the weed gloves were an incredibly on-brand, and much appreciated, gift for the two.