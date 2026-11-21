Nick Cannon is asking for thoughts and prayers after an unexpected left turn in his battle with lupus. In a series of Instagram story posts captured by TMZ, he shared a picture of himself masked up and lying in a hospital bed. There, he wrote that “this [world] can definitely take a lot out of you” before adding “Lupus Warrior” as a hashtag.

Then, in another post, Cannon showed a video of a CT machine as a nurse or doctor asks him if he’s had one before. Given his journey with lupus, the doctors are likely checking for any organ damage or inflammation before moving forward.

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Nick Cannon has been grappling with lupus since being diagnosed in January 2012. At the time, he experienced severe fatigue and swelling around his knee while in Aspen, Colorado. What he initially thought were just issues with elevation turned worse when he struggled with kidney pain and breathing. Afterwards, doctors diagnosed him with lupus nephritis.

Thankfully, he was told that all of it was very manageable with the right precautions. By slowing down and radically changing his lifestyle, he’d be able to fight his condition. “I had to be extremely careful, get on the proper diet, get the proper rest, and take care of my body, and I’d be able to fight it,” he recalled to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Nick Cannon Grapples With Lupus Complications After New Hospital Photos

Admittedly, the Wild’n Out host initially struggled with this transition. He was used to having his hands in a ton of projects. Eventually, he was able to get his usual workflow back on track, but never at the expense of his health. He found the most strength in being able to inspire and educate people on the disease.

“Get as much education on the disease as possible,” Nick Cannon advised. “That helps build your self-esteem and your confidence. The more you know and the better you take care of yourself, the easier it is to deal with.”

This recent hospitalization comes on the heels of the rapper and comedian unveiling his latest reality show. There, he’s revealing exactly what it’s like to have his 11 kids with 6 different women and all the complications that come with it. It even led to a particularly sobering comment from his daughter Monroe. “If you didn’t have all these kids, you would’ve been back together,” she said, referring to her mom Mariah Carey.

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