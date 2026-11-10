Nick Cannon Is Still Salty About Eminem Being ‘Disrespectful’ Toward His Ex-Wife, Mariah Carey

The beef between Eminem and Mariah Carey was one of the most random feuds in hip-hop history. It all stemmed from an alleged relationship that only lasted around 6-7 months. Carey maintained for years that nothing ever happened between the two, but Em frequently brought it up and trashed her at any opportunity. Funnily enough, you could easily argue the R&B legend had the best diss track out of all of Eminem’s relentless shots.

You would think when Mariah Carey eventually married Nick Cannon that the beef would subside. However, the slander was nonstop and even he felt some of Eminem’s wrath. After a while, Cannon felt like he had to intervene accordingly. In an interview with Maury Povich, he addressed his occasional spats with Eminem. Ultimately, for the Wild’n Out host, it was just about him sticking up for his wife at the time.

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“He disrespected my woman, man. You can’t come at my wife and don’t expect to get this work,” Nick Cannon said. “I think he he and Mariah had a professional relationship, which he professed to be a personal relationship. And so that was way before me. So then by the time we got married, he had some some harsh words because I guess he was still in his feelings.”

Nick Cannon Reflected on Ugly Feud With Eminem after Defending Mariah Carey’s Honor

By 2016, Cannon and Carey divorced. While that might be another reason the beef might die out, his smoke with Eminem continued for years. A decade after their initial conflict, Cannon reflected on their spat on T.I.’s ExpidTIously podcast. This prompted Eminem to throw more shots on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above”, which prompted three diss tracks on Nick Cannon’s end.

By the end of it all, Eminem had the last word on “Canceled: Invitation”. This doesn’t mean that the multi-hyphenate was against getting back in the ring if Slim Shady was ever ready to spar again. But his invitation naturally went to his freestyle sketch comedy show Wild’n Out.

“I’m one of those cats that matches energy. I don’t do it — I overdo it,” Nick Cannon told Billboard in 2020. “Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that’s the same energy of Wild ‘N Out. It was a month of social commentary, but if you’ve ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I’m gonna keep talking back.”

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