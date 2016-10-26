Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to Tour Australia and New Zealand in January

Photo by Nikolitsa Boutieros​.

The huge success of their sixteenth studio album Skeleton Tree—the deeply affecting and impossibly wry (even for them) record that came in wake of Cave’s son’s sudden death last year—was a surprise to basically nobody. It was nuanced; weak and floundering and yet totally assured, topping charts in eight countries around the world.

Videos by VICE

This morning the band announced that they are set to tour the record—and their endless arsenal of classics—throughout Australia and New Zealand this coming January. The tour, made up of twelve shows in ten cities, will see Cave, Warren Ellis, Thomas Wylder, Jim Sclavunos, and George Vjestica joined by Conway Savage and Larry Mullins.

Tickets will be available tomorrow at 10am here. Check out the full list of tour dates, and watch the ridiculously moving video for lead single “Jesus Alone” below.

Friday January 13, Derwent Entertainment Centre, Hobart, TAS

Sunday January 15, North Gardens, Ballarat, VIC

Tuesday January 17, TSB Bank Arena, Wellington, NZ

Wednesday January 18, Vector Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday January 20, ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday January 21, ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday January 22, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday January 25, Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Friday January 27, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday January 28, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday January 29, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday January 31, Perth Arena, Perth, WA