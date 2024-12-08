Nick Fuentes Charged With Misdemeanor Battery After Pepper-Spray Incident

Nick Fuentes put his “your body, my choice” belief into action. Now it may send him to jail.

Last month, the self-purported white supremacist allegedly decided to respond to a woman ringing his doorbell with pepper spray. He’s since been charged with misdemeanor battery, according to court docs obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

In the criminal complaint, Marla Rose, 56, claimed that Fuentes “knowingly made physical contact of an insulting nature,” per the outlet. He faces up to one year in jail.

Fuentes seemingly responded to the update by tweeting “free me” along with a racist slur. He also shared his mugshot on social media, and is now pedaling merch featuring the photo.

The Pepper-Spray Incident Explained

The situation started when Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Fuentes, a MAGA faithful, marked the far-right success by mocking the pro-choice slogan “my body, my choice.” Fuentes, apparently delighted by the fact that further abortion restrictions may come during Trump’s term, tweeted, “Your body, my choice. Forever.”

Liberal women did not take kindly to Fuentes’ sentiment, so much so they decided to post his address online, taunting, “Your house, our choice.”

When Rose learned she lived in the same Illinois town as Fuentes, she decided to pay the house of the self-described Nazi a visit.

In an interview with VICE, Rose said that, after taking a video of the house, a woman driving by suggested she ring the doorbell to confirm whether or not it was Fuentes’ address.

“There were no ‘no trespassers’ signs, no ‘no solicitors’ signs. There was no gate that wasn’t open, no fence [to] clear or anything like that,” she said. “… So, I walked up and as I was pressing—I hadn’t touched the doorbell yet—he flung the door open in that same move, sprayed me with pepper spray or mace or whatever. “

“Then what I recall is he put two hands on my shoulders and pushed me down the steps,” Rose continued. “It may have just been one hand, but it was definitely a push. I fell. It was just three steps, but onto the sidewalk.”

Next, Rose claimed Fuentes grabbed her phone and dropped it on the floor, before stomping on it.

In response to the situation, Fuentes previously told the Chicago Sun-Times, “Don’t show up at somebody’s front door looking to cause problems.”

Rose told VICE that causing problems wasn’t her intention. Instead, Rose said, “I was going to ask him, ‘Why do you feel comfortable saying the things that you say?’”

Per the outlet, Rose is also planning to file a civil lawsuit. She suggested as much during her chat with VICE.

“There is freedom of speech, yes, but there is not freedom from consequences—and I want that to be very clear,” she said. “I want there to be some kind of consequence. I want him to feel it on some level.”





