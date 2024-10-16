Nick Jonas Darts Off Stage After Being Targeted By a Laser Pointer at a Concert

Nick Jonas bolted off the stage when he saw a laser pointer on him at a recent show. During Jonas Brothers’ concert at the O2 arena in Prague, the youngest band member had a strong reaction when he spotted a laser on him.

Nick was sitting behind a piano when he clocked the red spot on his body.

https://www.x.com/itsavibe/status/1846419908935954435

He responded by jumping up and making the time out signal with his hands, before booking it off of the stage. He proceeded to run through the barricaded crowd to get out of sight.

https://www.x.com/Walli1313/status/1846573848084332695

Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas eventually followed behind their brother, as did the group’s band, departing the stage for several minutes.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” an arena spokesperson told Variety. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

Nick has yet to speak out about the incident.

Artist safety during shows has become a major issue as of late. Unhinged audiences have made headlines for throwing things onto the stage during shows. Bebe Rexha sustained a black eye during one such incident. Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Adele, and more artists have also had similar scares.