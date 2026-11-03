Nickelback Member Reveals Why the Band Has No Plans to Retire

Nickelback just dropped a brand new album, and they have no plans to retire. This is per bassist Mike Kroeger.

The band’s new album is titled Everything Under The Sun, and it comes 30 years after their debut album Curb (1996). During an appearance on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Kroeger discussed the band’s logevity.

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He confessed they have “had the conversations” about retiring, but there’s still a lot of gas in the tank. “We started this about 30 years ago, and I don’t know why we would stop. This is too much fun,” he said.

Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger does not see the band hanging it up anytime soon

“It may be inconvenient or whatever to leave home for six, eight months at a stretch, but what else are you gonna do? Are you gonna sit around and watch your stock portfolio or what? You gotta do something in this life,” Kroeger added. “I believe one of the leading causes of death is retirement. I really do believe that creating things, learning new things, [and] finding new challenges; I think it keeps you young.”

Kroeger went on to share that he’s been practicing martial arts for many years. He’s learned to apply those disciplines to his music career. “I’m deeply into martial arts,” he explained. “And there’s a concept in martial arts called the white-belt mentality, which is you go into every class as a beginner.”

While they plan to be around a while, Nickelback might not have a career span quite as long as The Rolling Stones

“No matter how long you’ve been doing it, no matter how much you know, you go into every class with an open mind and the assurance that you’re gonna learn something you don’t know. I think it’s good for you,” he added.

Lastly, Kroeger joked that Nickelback will certainly be around a while longer, but maybe not quite as long as some of their iconic idols from across The Pond. “We’re gonna go on, and I don’t know if it’s gonna be like the Rolling Stones because I don’t know if we’re gonna live that long. Those guys are awesome. They just keep going,” he quipped.

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