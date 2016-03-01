‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ Nickelodeon’s Cruelest Game Show, Is Being Turned into a Movie

Read: The Cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Made Me Feel Normal After My Leukemia

Like Leonardo DiCaprio after a bear mauling, the 90s stubbornly refuse to die—this week’s nostalgia avenger, awakening from slumber like Leonardo DiCaprio stirring in his own snowy grave where he was abandoned by fur trappers, is Legends of the Hidden Temple, the unfairly difficult game show that ran from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon, which is now being turned into a live-action TV movie for some reason.

The movie will feature three siblings “who embark on a high-stakes, life-or-death mission,” according to a press release that appeared Tuesday. There’s no word on if the network will bring original host Kirk Fogg back to narrate the children’s Sisyphean efforts, or if the life-or-death mission will end with the children humiliated and defeated, as the vast majority of the game show’s episodes did.

Legends of the HiddenTemple is just the latest of Nickelodeon’s attempts to cash in off the TV remake renaissance that has seen Full House, Gilmore Girls, and The X-Files get resurrected like so many indie rock bands. The network announced last November that it was reviving Hey Arnold!, one of its best animated shows, for a two-part TV movie.

The game show is fondly remembered today mostly because it was how most of us learned that the world is unfair and we would probably fail miserably: