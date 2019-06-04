Nickelodeon Is Making a ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Prequel Show

The world is overflowing with spinoffs and reboots that we don’t need or necessarily care about at all, but now, finally, the endless cycle of rehashing old stories is finally paying off—because we’re about to get a lot more SpongeBob. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced that the network had officially greenlit plans for a SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series called Kamp Koral, starring the sponge as a 10-year-old, Variety reports.

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the greenlight for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito said in a statement. There’s not much word on what the show will entail, but apparently the title refers to a summer camp where the elementary-aged SpongeBob will have a bunch of adventures or whatever. Per Variety:

“Kamp Koral” will see SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.

Unfortunately, the forthcoming show won’t look exactly like its parent series, though. According to the report, the series is going to be CG animated this time around, meaning SpongeBob will probably look all weird and 3D, but we’ll take what we can get. Regardless, this is good news, since our sad and broken world needs the kindness and optimism of SpongeBob now more than ever. Let’s just hope they don’t go all Solo: A Star Wars Story with the prequel and cram in a bunch of awkward scenes where SpongeBob buys his first set of square pants or whatever.

There’s no news on when the show will hit Nickelodeon, but it is just starting to go into production now, so we have a bit of a wait ahead of us.