‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ and ‘Invader Zim’ Movies Are Coming to Netflix, And You’re Incredibly Old

Nineties kids, your childhood is coming to Netflix. On Friday, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish announced in an earnings call that the rights for the long-awaited movie reboots of Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim have been sold to Netflix, according to the blog NickALive.



A trailer for Static Cling, the Rocko’s Modern Life movie, was teased by Nickelodeon in 2017. We’re not in the 90s anymore—and neither is Rocko. In it, Rocko and his friends Heffer and Filburt are sent straight from 1996 to today, where they drink coffee at Buzzbucks, discover smartphones called O-Phones, and get tacos filled with more tacos at a food truck. Sounds about right. Whenever Static Cling lands, it’ll be the perfect time to reminisce on just how weird Rocko’s Modern Life really was.

And 17 years after Invader Zim dropped, Nickelodeon announced the trailer for Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Zim, the alien with plans of taking over Earth, realizes that his leaders from the planet Irk have no plans of coming to Earth to join him, ruining his confidence. Of course, his robot friend GIR—who sang the “Doom” song we all annoyed our friends and teachers with in middle school—is also along for the ride.

Both movies were written and directed by their original creators, and plenty of the voice actors are back, too, so we’ve got high hopes that the reboots will live up to the spirit of the originals. There’s no release date for either movie yet, but along with theRugrats reboot, we’re stoked to relive all of our favorite cartoons. Now, if only they’d bring back Dunkaroos.