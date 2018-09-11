Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” Video Turns Rappers Into Muppets

It’s been a weird few weeks for Nicki Minaj, hey? In case you haven’t kept up to date with the constantly moving hype train, here’s a little run-down: After the release of her latest record Queen, launched a Beats 1 show called Queen Radio, which is essentially a weekly outlet for her to talk shit about her enemies, including Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Billboard magazine, among others. Over the weekend, she had an altercation with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week, which may or may not have ended with the two rappers lunging at each other after a show. Which led to this week’s episode of Queen Radio, where Nicki fired shots at Cardi, saying that her career was built from payola. Yikes!

Anyway, Nicki’s now gotten back to doing what she does best: releasing good music with good visuals to match. Today, she’s dropped the video for “Barbie Dreams”, Queen‘s clear highlight. A flip of Biggie’s 1993 track “Just Playing (Dreams)”, “Barbie Dreams” features Nicki rattling off a list of all the famous she’s too good to sleep with, aka basically all of them. In the video, many of these famous men are turned into Muppet-style puppets, including DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and 50 Cent. It’s fun, and just more proof that Nicki’s at her best when the shit-talking is contained to her music.



Nicki Minaj will be in Australia for FOMO 2019. Grab tickets here, and view dates below.

Saturday 5 January 2019 – FOMO, Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday 6 January 2019 – FOMO, Elder Park, Adelaide (16+)

Saturday 12 January 2019 – FOMO, Parramatta Park, Sydney

Sunday 13 January 2019 – FOMO, Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.