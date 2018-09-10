Nicki Minaj Used Queen Radio to Talk About Cardi B and Her Shoe

Queen Radio! It keeps happening! As expected, Nicki Minaj took to her weekly Beats 1 radio show to give some back story of that video that got around this weekend (you know the one where Cardi B approached her…and let’s not linger on it even though Nicki will!) It would be the first time Minaj would address the altercation at New York Fashion Week, although Cardi addressed her side of the story in an Instagram post.

Joined by guest Funkmaster Flex, Minaj opened the show with an audio clip of Cardi, before saying she was mortified by the weekend’s events. She also went on to claim that the rumors about her insulting Cardi B’s child were fabricated by her publicist.

“Let me go on record saying I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t give a shit and it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. Onika Tanya Maraj will never speak ill of anyone’s child. I am not a clown. What is clown shit, is telling [a lie] to the world for doing dumb shit. You knew when that footage came out you would look dumb so your publicist hurried up and put out a statement.”



It should be noted, however, that she did accuse Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner of using their child Stormi to promote his new album Astroworld. Which…kinda sounds like speaking ill of someone’s child but who am I to judge?

The show would take an even more extreme turn as Minaj stated that Cardi “built her career over sympathy and payola.” She’d also shoot down accusations that she’s blocked the success of other women, while suggesting that, in fact, Cardi had done so.



“The Lord gave you a blessing and the only thing on your mind is to attack people and stop their bags. Let me tell you something, your man cannot get pussy if he doesn’t stick it in first. And you want to stop about talking bags [attacking women] because you know they can’t afford security. Do you know what it’s like to sit in your room writing raps? You came into my fucking culture. I never had to fuck a DJ to play my fucking songs. You calling black women roaches. You been getting girls beat up for what your man doing? Real bitches never do that. You never attack the woman you take that up with your fucking man. Fuck outta here. You’re angry and your sad. This is about getting this woman some help. She out here throwing bottles and shoes. Y’all n***** don’t care till someone is dead. And y’all here making this shit a joke.



As per usual Minaj would gift her weekly ‘King of the Week’ award to 50 Cent, 6ix9ine, and Lil Uzi Vert for reaching out to her and the still-incredibly-questionably-named ‘Cocksucker of the Week’ award to cartoonist Mark Knight for a troubling caricature he made of Serena Williams at last week’s U.S. Open. Flex also asked her how she felt about YMCMB labelmate Drake and ex-boyfriend Meek Mill quashing their beef at his show.



“I know it was weighing heavily on both of them. Now I’d be lying if I didn’t say Drake and I had a conversation before and I said ‘ooh nuh-uh.’ But seeing the relief it brought them… It’s not about who is successful but like you guys were cool and then something small became something big and you’re carrying that until it’s dealt with it. It feels like it’s eating away at you. You can’t have someone in the same building as you and after seeing all that and then the brawl at fashion week it was just embarrassing.”



All told, it was a baffling couple hours of internet radio, which is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the Queen shows. It’s a bounty of riches and a beautiful mess for anyone who loves tension between public figures. Which, you know, is a lot of people. Listen below, should you choose.

