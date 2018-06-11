Nicki Minaj Drops “Rich Sex” with Lil Wayne, Announces Tour With Future

Queen has been delayed until the fall, but Nicki Minaj is going to keep her fans occupied with more singles. The latest is called “Rich Sex,” and features her mentor, the newly freed Lil Wayne. It also has nothing to do with the Future song of the same title, despite being released to coincide with her just-announced co-headlining world tour with Hendrix himself.

Naturally, it’s called the NickiHndrxx Tour, according to Minaj’s Instagram post featuring an incredible poster embedded below.

Videos by VICE

So, again, same title as a Future song, and released to announce a tour with Future, but it does not feature Future. The circumstances are complicated but the song is not, so listen to “Rich Sex” below.