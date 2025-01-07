nicki-minaj-sued-by-former-employee-for-assault

Nicki Minaj has had her fair share of legal trouble through the years, and she’s reportedly heading back to court again. XXL reports that Minaj’s former manager is suing the Pink Friday rapper for an alleged assault on him.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Minaj’s married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations,” reads a statement from Minaj’s lawyer. “However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Brandon Garrett filed a lawsuit against Minaj, claiming she attacked him after a Pink Friday 2 Tour show in Detroit, in April 2024. According to the lawsuit, Garrett alleges that after Minaj finished her show, he was called to her dressing room.

Garrett claims that when he arrived Minaj yelled at him for sending someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions. He alleges that Minaj smacked his face and slapped his wrist, knocking documents out of his hand. He also claims that Minaj threatened him by telling him his “life is over.”

In his lawsuit, Garrett is seeking damages for assault and battery, and infliction of emotional distress. Detriot Police have reportedly issued a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on whether or not charges are warranted.