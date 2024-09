Nicki Minaj enjoyed herself last night. After fielding questions from skeptical fans on Twitter, promising that there would be new music on the way soon, she tweeted the following:

In hindsight, nobody should have been fooled by an album called Pick My Fruit Out, but then again…

No, you should never, ever be fooled by this.

Of course Nicki Minaj was trolling everybody. Praise 2016.

​​Lead photo via Nicki Minaj on Instagram.​

