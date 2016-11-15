Nicki Minaj’s New “Black Barbie” Freestyle Slays the Hell Out of 2016

​If there’s one thing Nicki Minaj likes, it’s surprising the fuck out of us all. There was that time she pretended she was about to drop a new album called Pick My Fruit Out, where she’d named all the songs after actual fruits. There was also that time she flat out called Farrah Abraham a *whisper it* “cunt”. And then, more positively, there’s all those times she’s thrown out a new track, from nowhere, just because she feels like it. Today, I’m happy to announce, is one of those special days, because Her Minajesty just uploaded a new freestyle “Black Barbie” to Soundcloud and it slays the hell out of everything.

The track – which is a rework of Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane’s number one track “Black Beatles” – contains more iconic, filthy lines than an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “I’m a fucking black Barbie, pretty face, perfect body, pink feet in a ‘rari, always fuck ’em like I’m sorry,” she spits, before side-eyeing Donald Trump, “Island girl, Donald Trump want me go home, Still pull up with my wrist looking like a snow-cone”.​ Yeah it’s just as good as it sounds, so turn your speakers up to full and listen to the whole thing below.

(Lead image via YouTube​)