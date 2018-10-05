Nicki Minaj’s New Merch Makes Fun of Cardi B

In a completely unsurprising turn of events, the once-imaginary, now-very real Nicki Minaj/Cardi B beef has escalated once again! After a long, winding series of very tense interactions between the rappers over the past year or so, Nicki and Cardi finally came to blows last month at a party, which ended with Cardi throwing a shoe at Nicki. (It’s a long, complicated beef; here’s a primer if you don’t already know the details.) After the fact, Cardi posted an emotional missive on Instagram, telling Nicki “I let you sneak diss me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat!” And of course, in retaliation, Nicki recorded an episode of her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio where she denied ever trying to stop Cardi’s bags.

Now, Nicki has taken another opportunity to poke fun at Cardi. Except this time, Nicki’s getting paid for it. Nicki has released a line of shirts, backpacks and jackets emblazoned with the slogan “Nicki Stopped My Bag”. You ever heard of that proverb, ‘let sleeping dogs lie‘? Or maybe even just ‘take the high road‘? Nicki obviously hasn’t! The merch is available on Nicki’s site, and comes in a variety of designs, many of which also feature ‘QSA’ (Queen Security Administration) branding. Find the merch at Nicki’s website.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.