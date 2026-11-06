Nicki Minaj’s Own Lawyers Want Out of Her $200K Legal Battle

Nicki Minaj is facing a $200,000 court case that even her own lawyers want out of.

Billboard reports that the rapper’s attorneys at Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever have filed legal paperwork, asking a judge to allow them to withdraw from her defense due to “irretrievably broken down” communications issues. “KECL has done everything within its power,” the firm writes in a filing on Nov. 4, 2026.

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The case was filed in New York in 2025 by 24/7 Productions. The company claims that Minaj was supposed to reimburse them $275,000 but has refused to do so. The money was reportedly spent on Minaj’s iHeartRadio 2023 Jingle Ball concerts, as well as some shows related to her Pink Friday 2 album.

According to 24/7 Productions, they have made “many attempts” to recoup the money over the past few years. However, they say that Minaj and her team have “never given a reason” for why they aren’t paying up.

Nicki Minaj’s legal team has asked a judge to let them out of representing her due to a communication breakdown

Minaj’s legal team denied the claims, calling the case “an ill-advised attempt to sue a famous deep-pocket.” However, those same Kurzman Eisenberg attorneys who made this argument are saying they can no longer represent Minaj. They cite “irreconcilable differences” between themselves and the rapper.

“Counsel and the Defendants have been unable to align on litigation strategy, and the attorney-client relationship has irretrievably broken down such that continued representation is no longer feasible or appropriate,” Bruce W. Bieber wrote in a court filing on Oct. 23. “There has also been a breakdown in communication.”

Fast forward to this week, Bieber asked the judge to allow him and his firm to exit the case. he says they were forced to resort to this after Minaj continually refused to respond to their communications.

“The process server was advised that the concierge at Minaj’s residence was advised that somebody would come downstairs [for purposes of accepting the papers], but nobody came down,” Bieber wrote. “Finally … on November 2, 2026, the process server was advised that Minaj was not available and provided no further information.”

At this time, Minaj doesn’t seem to have publicly responded to the new legal filing.

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