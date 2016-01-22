Nicolas Jaar’s Other People To Release Second LP By Hungarian Duo

Budapest-based 12z is slated to once again bring their avant-electro soundscapes stateside.

Nicolas Jaar’s serial label, Other People, announced the release of Trembling Air, its second LP from the Hungarian duo, due out February 26. According to the press release, “the 12 tracks that make up the album are an experiment to understand the origin of music and its basic primordial role when there weren’t any particular word for it, only the ritual act of practicing it as part of everyday life.” In other words, 12z roam the same music forest prowled by early Animal Collective, Sunburned Hand of the Man, and Exceptor—an environment enlivened by synthy chirps, acoustic horn calls, the occasional thumped tom-tom.

As FACT points out, 12z is a veteran act, with members Bálint Szabó and Márton Kristóf self-releasing several records and putting out two albums on Hungarian label Farbwechsel. Their first offering from Other People was last year’s Freefall Inspiration.

12z will perform at the venue Trans-Pecos in Brooklyn with Darkside’s Dave Harrington on January 23rd. Grab tickets here.

Watch the video for the single “Names or Labels” below, which features footage of early Pentecostal worshippers.