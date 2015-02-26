Nicolas Jaar Made A Twelve Minute Florence & The Machine Remix and it’s Epic

Music from Nicolas Jaar is a rare and special thing. It’s like your friends telling you you look good in your profile picture, except in this case Nico means what he’s saying. This time around, it isn’t a house icon getting the remix treatment, but a more familiar face: Florence & The Machine.

There are a few things you should know at this point. First, that it sounds nothing like any other Florence & The Machine remix you’ve ever heard. If you were worried it would a trapical house refresh with a Biggie chorus mashed into it, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Second, it’s long. Really long. At 12 minutes, it’s up there even for Nico standards. Finally, you will be supremely pleased that it lasts as long as it does.

A thumping kick permeates the track and from start to finish, wet percussive elements explore reverb of varying intensities. Distorted vocals echo in the background, building something truly epic. It is a beautiful thing.

Ziad Ramley is on Twitter