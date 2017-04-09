Nicolas Mahut Makes an Incredible Shot From the Stands, Loses Point Anyway

Sometimes, when you’re fucking around with your buddies playing ball, something crazy happens. That casual toss at the end of the day that goes off the scoreboard, through the arches, and earns you a McD. But you’re pissed that no one was taking a video. Fortunately for French tennis player Nicolas Mahut, the cameras were rolling and caught him making a shot of a lifetime during an actual match from the stands. Unfortunately for Mahut, he didn’t get the point.

In the Davis Cup yesterday, France’s Mahut and Julien Benneteau took on Britain’s Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray in doubles, and on one particular point, Britain started to spread Mahut wide. So wide, that Mahut’s momentum carried him well into the stands. Sometimes the kinetic energy of the game just kind of keeps sending the ball back to where it came from, and so the next overhead shot drilled right back to where Mahut was in the stands. And Mahut was there to send it back with an incredible shot of his own. Sadly, Britty-McBriterson sent a finalizing blow to snuff out Mahut’s efforts.

There is a lesson to be learned here about how nothing good can come without a cut of bad, but I refuse to acknowledge it. (Mahut and Benneteau did eventually run out 7-6 [9-7] 5-7 7-5 7-5 winners.) This was just fun as fuck to watch.