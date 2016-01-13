Nicole Moudaber’s Latest Release is A Terrifyingly Taut Techno Trip

MOOD Records boss Nicole Moudaber’s decided to take control of the imprint’s latest release in the form of her Silent Sigh EP. Having crafted a punishing, pulsating sonic aesthetic over the last few years, it’s no surprise that Moudaber’s latest is a harsh, churning, steely club track that’s set to ring out in big rooms the world over during the next few months.

Moudaber’s “Silent Sigh” is a bit different to Badly Drawn Boy’s, so please warn your mum before she makes a rash purchase on the Tesco mp3 webstore. Rather than breezy, Todd Rundgren-y 70s style soft pop, this is raw, stripped back, lean, ferocious techno that scares us a little bit. Just a little bit. Why not check it out for yourself below, exclusively here on THUMP:

The Silent Sigh EP drops on MOOD Records on January 25th



