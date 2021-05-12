‘NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…’ Trauma, and the Role of the Caretaker

Special guest Dia Lacina joins Austin, Patrick, and Cado to go full spoiler mode for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… They discuss the game’s focus on the role of the caretaker, its homages to other games, the themes of the creation of the self and the other, and answer your burning NieR questions!

