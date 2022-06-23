Nigerian Senator Charged Over ‘Child Organ Harvesting Plot’ in UK

An influential Nigerian senator has been arrested in the UK for his alleged involvement in a child organ-harvesting plot.

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, were charged on Thursday with “conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the Met Police confirmed in a statement.

The investigation into the couple began in May after the police were alerted to “potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.”

The couple is expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The child, whose identity is unknown, has been taken into care.

Ekeremadu served in the Senate as a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), currently Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Ekweremadu is an old ally of Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president. He is a trained lawyer and from 2007-19 was Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, one of the most important political positions in the country.

He was appointed Visiting Professor of Corporate and International Linkages at the University of Lincoln a few weeks ago.