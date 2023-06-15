Night Out Receipts: Dark Mofo’s Night Mass, Squid Lollipops, Margs

Katja, 26, Melbourne.

When Eartheater announced she would play Dark Mofo, I was on a tram with my friend and I had no other choice but to immediately book tickets in a moment of panic and excitement.

We also booked a whole bunch of other events we thought sounded good, including the famous late-night weekend after party called “Night Mass”. This is the story.

Saturday, June 10.

7pm: We would be staying in Hobart for the weekend but thank God both of us had friends there so we didn’t pay for accommodation. We were feeling on top, but the free bed meant an Uber ride from an outer suburb was necessary to our first stop of the night: the Winter Feast.

$49.47

The Winter Feast is a huge, sprawling kind-of-dining-marketplace with more than 80 stallholders, including bars and restaurants, and live music and performances.

No line, excellent. $20 entry.

We are boujee bitches with expensive taste so we were happy to spend and, of course, it had to be Tasmanian oysters. A dozen for $27 was very reasonable and delicious.

Then we moved on to find margaritas and heard the bartender at one stall brag about how they are the only bar that served them (smart decision). I ended up paying for three, shouting our friend as a thank you for letting us stay with them. We drank our cocktails and ate our oysters on a tiny log outside.

$63

8pm: My friend, who’s Russian, was keen to eat at the pop-up stall of Slovenian chef Ana Roš of Netflix’s Chef’s Table fame. I’m from Germany so I was keen, too.

I had a delicious assembly of lamb, some sort of vegetable and a walnut dumpling. Yum.

$51

Walking around, we noticed everyone was carrying a squid lollipop around – a whole grilled squid on a stick – which we also had to have.

$16

I also insisted on having mussels on bread from this Basque stall. Delicious.

$24

Somewhere in between we also had a rum spritz for $16 each and another round of margs, $21 each.

10pm: It was then we decided to have a dexy because my antidepressants don’t allow me to take any of the fun stuff anymore – and where in Hobart do you get that stuff anyway?

Full and happy, we walked over to Night Mass, which was set up across an entire street in Hobart’s city centre. Tickets were $109 each – this better be good.

We started exploring the side streets and as we are told to open EVERY door we see in case something exciting was waiting behind it, I started pushing open every single shop front door we walked past. None opened, lame.

The little backstreet was set up with fire pits and a DJ, everything was moody and grunge and it reminded me of Berlin, which made me happy.

I bought two beers for $24.

Trying to find interesting spots, we came across a giant laser-eyed teddy.

We then went to find some music and bought three margs on the way – $60 – I drank one and a half.

My friend, who is much more organised than I am, found out where the artists she wanted to see were playing, so we had a dance to Toronto DJ Bambii, amazing, and saw Aya Gloomy who now is our new favourite listen.

We ended our night with some bopping to a hippie-sounding DJ and an $8 slice of pizza.

Did not pay for the Uber home.

A very successful night. We went through our receipts and split everything up so neither of us came up short. After doing the maths, the night’s total was $276 each. Considering the tickets are included in there, I would say we did well.

