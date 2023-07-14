Night Out Receipts: Medical-Grade Weed, Free Ketamine, Chorizo Risotto

Layla, 25, Redfern

2:52pm: I’m heading to Enmore Park to meet friends for drinks in the sun before I go to an event later. The ticket was $45 (fml final release) and I want to convince them to come with me. I take the bus for $4.99.

$49.99

3:12pm: I buy a four-pack of seltzers from The Vic on the Park to consume with some hand-crafted cigarettes… I am a purveyor of the finer things in life.

$24

4:30pm: The sun has left, so we walk back to my friend’s place. He is going to a different party that night and doesn’t know what to wear so my other friend Daisy and I style him. I convince Daisy to come to the event I’m going to. She buys a ticket and suggests we head to hers before we go out because she’s got a Hello Fresh box and she can cook us dinner.

5:29pm: We take an Uber to Daisy’s place in St Peter’s. She pays. When we arrive, I head to a pub around the corner to pick up some vodka passionfruit mixed drinks (they taste like Pasito, YUM) and some wine to fuel our evening. She says to split it with her, but she is cooking us a delicious chorizo risotto and got the Uber, so I tell her not to worry about it.

$37.98

8pm: I order us an Uber to my place so I can get changed before we go to my friend Marnie’s for pres. Feels dramatic, but I wanna wear my sexy new shirt, it’s on the way and there’s truly nothing worse than having Outfit Regret at a party.

$13.42

9:02pm: I order Daisy and I another Uber to pres at another friend’s house in Glebe. We drink our passionfruit alcopops and do a sock sliding competition down her hallway.

She rolls a perfect baseball-bat joint and offers it to the group. I have one toke, because it’s medical grade and I’ve been burnt by it before.

One of Marnie’s friends offers the group mushies. I take a pinch. Marnie opens up her well-stocked drug tin and offers ketamine. I have a bump.

I love having generous friends.

$10.19

11:13pm: Daisy and I decide to get yet another Uber to the event. I order it. The others will meet us there. We rock up at the event and are immediately… unimpressed. The space is too big for the number of people there and I can see everyone way too well.

The visuals are shockingly bad – and that’s coming from someone on psychedelics.

Daisy and I dance for a bit, do another bump of ket from a quickly dwindling bag I bought last week, then decide to have a ciggie in the corner. At one point the music gets turned down significantly, which doesn’t help things.

$14.94

12:30am: Marnie and other friends arrive. When she sees me she apologises for “forcing me to pay $45 to this shit party” and consoles me with a bump.

Immediately she decides she’s going to find us a house party to make up for it. She texts a friend, they respond with an address, and we try to roll out, however they’re not letting anyone leave just now because there’s police outside. This rule is dropped less than 30 seconds later so we bounce as the party gets shut down.

Marnie gets us an Uber to Marrickville.

12:55am: We walk into a heaving sharehouse. They have decks set up in a kitchen and the dancefloor is packed. I run into some friends, including some that were rocking up to the previous party as it was getting shut down. We go outside for a ciggie and some ket and assess the scene. It doesn’t quite feel… It. But what else is there to do in this godforsaken city? We evaluate our options.

1:45am: Daisy, Marnie and I go outside and I call an Uber. Some members of the group say they’ll meet us at Marnie’s later. Daisy decides she’s not done with this party yet, and Marnie and I decide to stay, too.

Marnie offers me a bump. I accept. Then she offers me another. I say no thanks, then she tells me the first bump was coke, this one is ket. I shrug and take the bump.

2:28am: Back inside and the dancefloor has cleared out a lot. I have fun dancing with some friends and am offered some more mushies, which I take.

3:25am: The party has been kind of fun but I think I want to leave (this time for real).

On the way I say goodbye to two girls I’ve never met before who are sitting on the porch. They tell me they’re waiting for their nang delivery, and that they love my vibe.

I sit with them while a few Ubers cancel and rebook. They tell me that if anyone I know wants mushies, to send them their way. Their eyes are wiggling in their skulls as they decide to take (another?) cap. My Uber arrives and I thank them for their hospitality.

We group hug and tell each other that we love each other, then remember to exchange names.

$12.91

3:53am: In bed I feel momentarily guilty about all the drugs I consumed and didn’t pay for, until I remember I supplied an entire house party’s ket habit last weekend. Drug karma is real, baby! What goes around comes around.

Total: $163.43. Not bad.

