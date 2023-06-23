Night Out Receipts: Uber Pet From a House Party, Edibles, One Stolen Vape

Leeroy, 31, Marrickville

5:30pm: Busy night ahead. Two locations: A 30th at a brewery in Alexandria and a housewarming in Surry Hills. I began the night by dropping my stepdog to a friend’s house who was looking after her for the night. I paid them with a six-pack of VB stubbies for $20 and returned home to get ready.

6pm: Had a $5 tequila soda in the shower to save some coin after realising I probably wasn’t getting my bond back from my previous rental.

6:30pm: Train from Marrickville to Erskineville.

$4.30

6:45pm: The brewery I was going to was nowhere near a train station so got a $24 Uber from Erskineville station to the brewery, picking up my good friend Joseph on the way.

7pm: Arrived at the brewery. Got a tequila soda because craft beer sucks ass.

$10

7:30pm: Had an edible with my friend who was throwing the party. Also gave one to their partner (they were a gift from me – 3x for $6).

8pm: Joseph got me the next tequila soda (free, bitch!)

8:30pm: I found myself talking to a group of people and needed a clean exit from the conversation as I was done talking about myself. Because of my social anxiety I couldn’t just walk away, so I said I was going to get a drink (I was not) and asked if anyone wanted anything (with the hopes of everyone saying no). Completely forgetting I was talking to a circle of struggling actors, two of them took me up on my offer… assholes.

Two tequila sodas @ $10 each = $20.

9pm: Time for the second location, a house warming in Surry Hills. My friend picked up the Uber.

9:15pm: After arriving at the party I found a comfy lounge to make my base for the night. I went halves in a six-pack of alcoholic ginger beer with a friend.

$17.50

I met a person at the party who worked in the same industry as me. We ended up talking about our fears of being aged out and not knowing what we were going to do next. We both spoke about possibly just working an easy government job but realised it would not make us happy, and would ultimately lead us to live a very unfulfilling life.

11:01pm: A drunk girl asked if she could borrow my vape. She took it and didn’t come back.

At first I was annoyed that someone took my vape, but then I realised that I didn’t need it and needed to start looking after my health and getting away from this disgusting habit. Wait, was this finally the moment I overcame my nicotine addiction?



11:02pm: I walked to the corner store to buy a new vape for $35.



11:10pm: Upon re-entering the party, my new friend who I’d been talking to for most of the night informed me that the drunk girl didn’t steal my vape, she had in fact returned it to me but I was so deep in conversation that I didn’t realise. It was also probably the edibles. (I now have 2 vapes.)

12:30pm: Some piece of shit thought it would be funny to put prank corn chips in the bowl that were extremely hot. It really upset my tummy so I decided to call it a night and got an Uber to go collect the dog.

$15



1:15am: Picked up dog… she didn’t miss me at all (cost: my self-esteem). Ubered home with dog… Uber Pet is expensive.

$37



1:30am: Got a kebab and chips from the local for $16. They didn’t charge me for cheese, which was a real treat.

All in all, it was a fairly tame night that cost me a total of $221.80, and locked in another week of feeding my nicotine addiction.

