Night Out Receipts: Various Strains of Weed, Breakfast Negronis, a $700 Foot Rub

Evie, 27, Enmore.

Saturday 10am: I’ve recently been in full-blown hermit mode, not the result of a bad breakup, I swear. When the weekend rolled in, I made no plans but decided I was going to say ‘yes’ to anything that came my way. I had woken up on Saturday with a familiar pain in my temple and dry vape mouth from a night of saying ‘yes’ to $5 happy hour proseccos, followed by an unknown number of full-priced drinks, on the Friday.

I skull some water, wash down my Lexapro with two Nurofens and walk down the street to purchase a weekend-surcharged $7.15 iced coffee in the hopes it would cure me. On the way back, my housemate Rosie messages me in a similar state: “I want to cut off my own head – but I’m going to brunch at 12, come!” In the spirit of saying ‘yes’, I go home and put on the same outfit as last night. I didn’t have the brain capacity to make any new decisions.

12:25pm: Already 25 minutes late and continuing to break my New Year’s resolution of being more punctual, I quickly do my hair and book a panicked rideshare to lunch, giving me six minutes to do my makeup in the car $10.12 Rosie texts to say, “No stress, I’ll order you a negroni.”

$17.27

12:30pm: Arriving better-late-than-never to a table filled with food, water and a negroni per person, I breathe a sigh of relief as it was a true comfort to my hungover decision paralysis. I guzzle down my negroni and ordered another when I got a Facebook Marketplace text from a guy that we’ll call Cliff who had seen my shoes for sale and instead offered $700 to give me a foot rub. My friends and I speak of all the things we’d do with $700 and I vow that if it goes through, this would not be the last of our boozy brunches (the foot rub is still in question, but I’m not here to yuck someone’s yum, and a gal’s gotta eat in these trying times).

2pm: My hangover pleasantly turns into a light buzz and thankfully Rosie works in hospo and is able to score us a discount, $65 each. But it’s too sunny to stop there so we decide to drink in our backyard and buy more booze on the way: $22 for a four-pack of sour beers and, in an attempt to befriend Rosie’s mates, I also get us all a $26 a bottle of orange wine.

$130.27

My recent attempt to stop vaping has only resulted in me stopping funding my own nicotine habits to become a full-time scab. Not a vibe. When I actually want to quit, I will, but being a scab is not the answer. So I pop into the local tobacconist and buy a $25 vape.

$155.27

3pm: More people start to arrive at the house and we bask in the sun with wine in one hand and medical-grade weed in the other, which my generous friends offer around.

8pm: Tipsy and high we order burgers and chips (mine’s $33.58). I get a text from my other housemate saying the party he was at “was shit”, and they’re going to the pub if I wanted to come – really holding myself accountable for this saying ‘yes’ thing.

$188.85

10pm: After a few rounds of pool $3, two more sour beers $17.60, and one free tequila shot courtesy of my friend who works there, we take the group back to ours.

12am: In the yard again, ending the night with the same leftover drinks from the afternoon and a different strain of weed ($0) cheers to generous friends.

Total: $212.45, but who knows maybe I’ll make it all back if Cliff follows through.

Having made a total of zero plans this weekend, I’d consider this very successful. My head was sore but my spirits were high. I have officially released the hermit. So, like… let me know what you’re doing this weekend.

