“Night Ride” by The Growlers Is a Slinky Farewell to FOMO

There’s just something about these synths and this bass groove that smacks of late nights and tawdry tales. “Night Ride” depicts a scene we’ve all witnessed, or been a part of—surreptitious trips to the bathroom, the devil in the dimly-lit basement, the sun shaming the night sky to dawn, and you wondering why the hell you’re back here yet again. Man, at some point this shit gets old.



“Tomorrow night will go on without you, till dawn and no one will care…” sings Growlers’ Brooks Nielsen​.

It’s just one of the tasters from their imminent, most excellent fifth album City Club (out September 30th): A delicious, 13 track collection that weds a pack-a-day gruffness with deft pop hooks. There’s a hypnotic, give-a-fuck 70s street swagger to it, thanks to the muscular basslines, but also a surfy swoon to Neilson’s casual-cool croon. It’s the ban’d’s first album with Julian Casablancas’s Cult Records—an LP which The Strokes frontman produced.

Videos by VICE

“The Growlers may be the most interesting band in the world, certainly one of the coolest,” notes Casablancas. “Nor gypsy, nor goth, nor surfer, nor punk, yet somehow all of them.”

As well as being in the midst of a manic world tour around the States the band are also throwing their annual two day Beach Goth Fest on October 23th and 24th—the first in a new location: Oak Canyon Park on Lake Irvine in Silverado, CA. The lineup includes Bon Iver, Justice, King Krule, Gucci Mane, RL Grime, Patti Smith, TLC, James Blake, Devendra Banhart, Nicolas Jaar, Future Islands, and many more. So it’s basically amazing. Listen to “Night Ride” first and book your ticket now.



The Growlers Tour Dates

Thursday, September 22 @ Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

Friday, September 23 @ Opera House, Toronto, ON

Saturday, September 24 @ Tralf Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Sunday, September 25 @ The Basement, Columbus, OH

Tuesday, September 27 @ Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, September 28 @ The Paradise, Boston, MA

Thursday, September 29 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Friday, September 30 @ Webster Hall, New York, NY

Saturday, October 1 @ 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Monday, October 3 @ Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, October 4 @ Music Farm, Charleston, SC

Wednesday, October 5 @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

Thursday, October 6 @ Exit/In, Nashville, TN

Friday, October 7 @ Headliners Music Hall, Louisville, MO

Saturday, October 8 @ Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

Saturday, October 22 @ Beach Goth, Orange County, CA

Sunday, October 23 @ Beach Goth, Orange County, CA

Friday, November 4 @ Lunario Del Audiorio Nacional, Mexico City, MEX

Saturday, November 5 @ Festival Catrina, Puebla, MEX

Tuesday, November 8 @ Krust, Hamburg, GER

Wednesday, November 9 @ Zoom, Frankfurt, GER

Thursday, November 10 @ Strom, Munich, GER

Friday, November 11 @ Beatpol, Dresden, GER

Saturday, November 12 @ Columbia Theatre, Berlin, GER

Monday, November 14 @ Paradiso, Amsterdam, NETH

Tuesday, November 15 @ Brixton Electric, London, ENG

Thursday, November 17 @ Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, FR





Tickets for all fall tour dates, including Europe, Mexico and Beach Goth Festival are available now here.