Nightclubs Are Now Less Important in the UK than Coffee Pods

Yep, you read that headline right: we, as a nation, in some absurdly abstract sense, now prefer popping Nespresso pods at home to pills in the club. As part of the Office for National Statistic’s Consumer Price Inflation Basket of Goods and Services: 2016 study shows, the price of entry to a nightclub in the United Kingdom is to no longer be included in the government’s official inflation figures.

According to The Guardian, “the closure of scores of nightclubs in recent years and the shift to free or low cost entry for many of those that remain meant the prices were harder to gather and no longer a usual guide to inflation in the hospitality sector.”



It isn’t just clubs that have been consigned to the scrapheap however. Organic desert apples, rewritable DVDs, and power points no longer have any financial sway. This is truly a sad day for anyone out there who likes eating apples in clubs whilst charging their laptop so they can burn a few episodes of Harry Hill’s TV Burp to disc.

