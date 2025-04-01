Nightdive Studios Feels Confident in Its Ability to Remaster Xbox 360 and PS3 Games, and I Hope They’re Right

The PlayStation 3 was a beast of a console at the time of its release. And even years later, it’s still one of the most complex devices ever. I mean, how many other game consoles could aid in creating a Supercomputer? It’s also made the process of porting and remastering exclusive titles quite an undertaking. That is likely why Metal Gear Solid 4 remains on the console. But experts of the craft, Nightdive Studios, are ready to tackle the challenge. There will certainly be a few hurdles along the way. But what if I can play Haze on my PlayStation 5? It’ll be worth every second I’ve had to wait.

Screenshot: Nightdive Studios

Boosh! The Time for Nightdive Studios to bring us ‘Haze’ Could finally come!

In an interview with VGC.com, Nightdive Studios’ Stephen Kick, studio head, and Larry Kuperman, director of business development, mention that they’re feeling ‘confident’ about the ability to bring PS3 classics to a new generation.

Alongside remastering games, Nightdive tends to add some additional bells and whistles to aging titles. Specifically citing Haze as an example, Nightdive can be quoted in the VGC interview as saying:

“To your point, though, with a game like Haze – let’s say hypothetically we had access to that, and that was our big title for 2028, right? – We would go to the original designers, and we would say: ‘It didn’t do as well as you had hoped, I’m sure you’ve had a lot of time to ruminate and to think about what you would have done differently.’”

Seeing how they’ve brought games like System Shock and even The Thing: Remastered back to life, I would love to see them put their spin on something like Haze. Unabashedly, I loved Haze at its time of release. My friends and I would embarrassingly scream BOOSH at one another when we were playing games. The simpler times, am I right? But seeing how much games have advanced in the last few decades, it would be intriguing to see how Nightdive Studios could make these remasters work.

Recently, Nightdive Studios tackled the horror classic I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream. If there is anyone in the business that could likely make PS3/Xbox 360-era remasters happen? Nightdive Studios would be the team I would trust.