Nightmares on Wax Unveils a Treasure Trove of Old Mixtapes Recorded in His Mom’s Living Room

With his last full-length released in 2013, followed by a retrospective boxset of classics and remixes the year after, Evelyn’s since turned most of his attention to DJing, and his Wax Da Jam residency in Ibiza remains one of the island’s most loved nights after seven consecutive seasons. While he continues to spread his sound—a smooth mix of dub, latin, funk, and grooving house—to the masses, Evelyn’s reached into his vaults to unveil a series of mixtapes dubbed The Now Experience. Recorded between 1986-1997 in his mom’s living room in Leeds, Evelyn shares with THUMP over email that the tapes—many of them demos—were all cultivated with his original production crew, the ICL posse, on a four track cassette and sampler. “The mixtapes became the foundations of A Word of Science and Smoker’s Delight, and I still reference back to them now and again for inspiration,” he says. Check out the second installment in the series below for another look into one of dance music’s most treasured minds.