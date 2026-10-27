Nightwish Singer Reveals Why Emotional New Music Video Coincided With Shocking Band Departure

Former Nightwish singer Floor Jansen revealed her shocking departure from the band in early October 2026. Now, she’s unveiling the next chapter in her solo career with an emotional music video that coincides with her exit from Nightwish.

On Friday (Oct. 23, 2026), Jansen released “Everything Is Moving On”, he new solo track. If the song and video seem serendipitously connected to her Nightwish exit, that’s actually on purpose.

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“It was indeed a deliberate choice to combine this video with the Nightwish news,”

Floor told Kerrang!, “because it’s so obvious. The decision [to part ways with Nightwish]

was obviously made before the statement came, and you then decide how best to

communicate that news.”

Floor Jansen was the lead singer of Nightwish for 13 years

“The news coincidentally landed at around the same time this song was scheduled

for release,” she continued. “And if you’re gonna have a song with that title, the situation more than ever proves the point of the song – that everything moves on.”

Jansen went on to say, “Whether you want it or not, whether you are happy with it or not, you have no choice in the matter that things do move on. So, it was indeed a chosen strategy to combine it with the Nightwish news as we did, and that is exactly what this video is about.”

“I think it’s the best way to communicate what this song is about,” she added. “And it helps with the grieving, mourning process because I know for a lot of people it was a genuine

shock and really bad news.”

Jansen’s next album, ‘Hytress’, is scheduled to be released in 2027

In previous comments about “Everything Is Moving On”, Jansen said the song “is about being awake to the life you have now.”

“We so easily tell ourselves we’ll do something later, but life keeps moving,” she continued. “Enjoy it, take the chances that matter to you, and make choices that feel right for who you are and where you want to go. Sometimes that also means letting go of things that no longer feel right. Those choices aren’t always easy.”

“You can be grateful for everything that brought you to where you are, and still recognise when something no longer fits who you are now, or who you want to be,” Jansen concluded. “Every experience and every person leaves something with you. Moving on doesn’t erase that; you take it with you into whatever comes next.”

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Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns