Nihilistic Fit Have Created a Soundtrack for Blunt Force Trauma

​Nihilistic Fit​ released a demo last year that was described as “drugged out fucked up hardcore ….. My War b-side reenvisioned with ass beater riffs for days”. I had to listen because “Nothing Left Inside​”is the greatest song ever, and who doesn’t like drugged out, fucked up hardcore?

It turns out the description was pretty apt, and the tape, written by guitarist Ryan Richie before the band had formed, ploughs into you like a Ford Explorer into a deer.

Hailing from the Denton/Fort Worth area, the band have a new recording N.H.N.F. I Don’t Wanna Relate that is coming soon on Pharm House Records.

Featuring tracks such as “Divine Intervention” and “Falling Apart”, the recording also comes with a mysterious and ominous warning: “In the end, no Smich will be spared.”

“Smich is made up, a smich is a fucking faker”, explains vocalist Joseph Mapula, whose scathing vocals are a big part of the band’s unhinged sound.

Joseph, who recently moved into the Lions Den, a new Denton punk rock house/venue, says that after a brief period of stagnation things are looking up for the local scene. “DFW punk kind of hit a weird lull period earlier this year. We lost the spark pretty much. The same few bands were playing shows and there was a noticeable lack of energy at shows. With the forming of all these new bands from around here it’s like we flipped a switch and lately the shows have been crazy and they’re only going to get crazier. Very excited to see what DFW has in store.”

​Image: Will Mecca