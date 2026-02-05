Nike’s ‘Mind-Altering’ Shoes Are Finally Available Today (And Will Probably Sell Out Fast)

Nike’s weirdest, most hyped footwear experiment yet is finally here. The much-teased “mind-altering” kicks you’ve seen all over Instagram, the Nike Mind 001 and Nike Mind 002 officially hit the digital shelves today, February 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

Built on more than a decade of neuroscience research and outfitted with 22 tiny foam nodes underfoot that Nike claims “activate sensory areas of the brain,” the Nike Mind 001 mule and Nike Mind 002 sneaker aren’t just another streetwear flex. They’re pitched as tools that help you “get present, focused, and dialed in” before you even lace up. Real or no? We’ll find out soon enough how effective they are at grounding you.

Videos by VICE

If other first rounds of Nike drops taught us anything, it’s this: these will sell out in minutes. Raffles and SNKRS queues are already spinning up, and the all-black colorway landing today has already got resell whispers buzzing.

MORE: What Do Nike’s New ‘Mind-Altering’ Shoes Actually Do?

To get your pair, be ready. At 10 a.m. ET, enter here with credit card in hand.