Y2K Is Back, Baby: An Ode to My Nike P-6000s

There’s no question that some Y2K styles need to stay in the past for good. Dresses over pants, Ugg boots with mini skirts, hyper-skinny jeans… for the love of god, what were we thinking? Times have changed, and I now know that Juicy Couture tracksuits should be thrown in the incinerator (even if some might beg to differ), and I’m more confident than ever that a know, in an increasingly timeless way, what lewks gewd. That being said, there are definitely some Y2K-inspired trends that I welcome back in 2023—and one is a sleeper hit Nike sneaker. Read on.

In case you’re new around here, I’m the resident sneaker and shoe connoisseur at VICE. Hoka, On Running, New Balance—I love them all. It’s been long overdue for me to touch on the signature brand that tells me to “Just Do It.” (Nike. I’m talking about Nike) Iconic is one very understated word to describe the brand, with its countless, ultra-popular styles over the years including the classic Air Max, Dunks, and Air Jordans, to name just a few. But, any sneaker writer worth its weight in pairs can cover those classics; today, I’m here to show love to the retro-inspired P-6000, an underrated shoe in Nike’s vast arsenal of footwear.

What is the Nike P-6000?

Long story short, The Nike P-6000 is a unisex, Y2K gem we all need to own. The style is like a pseudo-revival of the futuristic-normcore 2006 Air Pegasus (which we also found on eBay!) with the Y2K vibes cranked up, which I think was pretty damn successful. Besides having a unique, retro running aesthetic, it features breathable mesh, a synthetic leather overlay for added vibes, a foam midsole for lightweight cushioning, and a tractioned sole for no slippage.

First impressions

There’s no hiding the fact these sneakers are the epitome of cool. This time around, I went for the “Pure Platinum” black and white colorway that will match all my fits. Another colorway available right now is “Coconut Milk,” which is a cream color with splashes of cobalt blue. (For those in the know, the faded, off-white upper with a pop of primary color accents is a clear indicator that this iteration is a part of Nike’s retro “Athletic Department” series; if you like a little 1970s sportswear with your 2000s aesthetic, then this is the colorway to cop.) They reek of nostalgic energy and rack up compliments like crazy.

How did the shoes feel?

Dare I say that on foot, these remind me of the Hoka Bondi 8s??? I swear they feel like walking on a (personal, foot-sized) mattress with every step—no exaggeration, they’re remarkably cloud-like and cushy. They also offer an epic bounce back that keeps me propelled forward on all of my walks and strolls. Living in Manhattan means walking sometimes 10 miles a day, making good shoes—aka shoes designed to keep your feet ache-free and active—supremely important. The fact that I’m also a runner means having good recovery sneakers is a must to help prevent injury, and these sneakers have the feel of a shoe that will coddle your feet in between running days.

For full disclosure, I’m on my second pair! Am I biased? Perhaps, but it just makes me more qualified to claim how good these shoes slap.

My TL;DR: If you’re a sucker for a legacy style, the Nike P-6000 should be your friend with benefits. The benefits you ask? Retro pizzazz, ultimate comfort, and a spring in every step during daily stomping sessions. Slay, king.

The P-6000 shoes are available at Nike and Nordstrom.

