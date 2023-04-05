Nike Is Having a Huge 50% Off Sale (on Over 5,000 Items)

Just do it—and by “it” we mean racking the hell out on all the athleisure and sportswear the current Nike sale has to offer. Sure, comparing yourself to a pro athlete every time you put on some high-tech Nike gear can give even the most dedicated gym rat imposter syndrome, but we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to be able to bench press 300 pounds to indulge in the swaggy, high-performance threads Nike has to offer. If you’re looking to score on gear from the Swoosh, now is the best time to engage in some exposure therapy, because Nike is in the midst of a sale with limited-time markdowns for up to 50% off through April 8.

There are over 5,000 items on sale, so if you don’t find anything, sorry, but that’s a *you* problem. Even if your idea of a workout looks more like SpongeBob’s morning routine, there are plenty of pieces that would make great for some foundational streetwear. Case in point: If you looked up “loungewear” in the dictionary, you’d see this Swoosh tracksuit for up to 44% off.

Your dad might own the Nike Air Monarch IV, but now it’s time for you to pull a Pedro Pascal and be zaddy with your own pair for 18% off. If chunky dad sneakers aren’t your wave, it’s hard to go wrong with a pair of Air Max 97s (fresh off the style’s 25th anniversary) for 43% off (select colors only).

There’s so much more where that came from, so why even hesitate shopping sporty threads for up to 50% off??? You have until April 8, but waiting until the last minute will only leave you with (non) buyer’s remorse.

Shop the entire Nike 50% off sale here.

