Why Everyone Is Suddenly Obsessed With Nike’s Classic Crew Socks

Some people have their go-to ritual of taking a dip in Le Bain’s epic mini pool, while others must always have a Diet Coke as a 3 p.m. pick-me-up. Me? I’m a sock snob, and I have a very specific pair that cradle my feet every step I take. No, not those stupid little no-show socks that will give you a blister within five minutes—a good ol’ classic pair of tube socks that my dad would approve of. And while there are plenty of brands on the market that make my sock hierarchy, some just do it for me better.

Hanes is great, but sometimes a little logo action is what you need to amp up ta ‘fit, just like all those nostalgic Abercrombie tees that gave me life back in the day. Now, a little swaggy swoosh action graces the sides of my ankles every waking moment: I’m here to definitely pledge my allegiance to Nike Crew Socks.

They’re my ultimate sock for running or any high-endurance activity that involves a lot of foot movement. You will never have a blister again, I swear. When I’m not running, I try to get 10 miles of walking in a day, but you can’t be wearing trash on your feet with that kind of mileage, either. If you don’t have great quality socks, you might as well wear garbage bags on your feet.

So, why am I so obsessed with these decidedly basic socks?

Nike socks are the cotton-polyester-blend cradles your blessed feet deserve. With cushioning at the heel and forefoot and a supportive arch band, you can expect zero blisters when stomping away on a hike, on the streets, or in the midst of a workout. They also keep feet dry with sweat-wicking fabric and breathability thanks to Dri-FIT technology (also found in much of Nike’s athletic apparel).

Naturally, the most classic sock colors are white and black, but should you wish to mix things up with trendy nude colors, red, gray, and other hues, the options are plentiful. The logo peering out from my Hokas and Asics give my shoes that extra bit of oomph they need for a complete look, but they can be paired with anything and everything. I bet top dollar you’ve seen wannabe jocks sport them with Air Jordan slides and And 1 basketball shorts (actually… do they even make those anymore?), but move over, Chad, because their aesthetic appeal goes way beyond the court. See: Bella Hadid is wearing Nike socks as knee-highs with kitten heels and a pencil skirt, and where Bella’s normcore accessories lead, others follow—bloggers, influencers, and TikTokers are following suit. Like their iconic footwear second cousin, the Adidas Samba, they have transcended Foot Locker vibes and become a bona fide commodity that supersedes the subcultural Venn diagram, as at home on punks and preps as on people who are actually working out. This genius woman also made the socks into a tube top??? Impeccable.

@hannahstocking THANKS FOR 14 MILLION 💕😍 This is how to make a shirt out of tube socks… 🙏 what should I do for 15 million? 🤔 #diy ♬ Be Happy – Dixie

Another interesting micro trend surrounding the sock: Etsy sellers have been blessing us with their own twist via hand-dyed variations. I 100% support the creative initiative, because I spotted tie-dyed, embroidered, and cow-printed (?) variations of these suckers. They’re absolutely stunning, if I must say so myself. I plan on buying 20 pairs—one for every ‘fit, please and thanks.

Just do it in these socks, you hot stallion.

Nike Crew Socks are available for purchase on Nike and Amazon.

