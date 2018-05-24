NIKI Is Sick of Guys Who Just Can’t Take a Hint in Her Latest Single ‘Newsflash!’

NIKI is a gift to that keeps on giving. Our favorite Indonesian R&B princess dropped her debut album Zephyr yesterday and with it, the music video for her latest single “Newsflash!” that features her signature soft neon lights, fur coats, bling, and an entourage of equally beautiful and stylish women.

If, like me, you weren’t totally in love with her previous track “Vintage,” you’ll probably find a lot to love in this sultry anthem about guys who can’t do anything but waste your time (I’m adding “Newsflash!” to my “No Scrubs Plz” playlist, right after Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” and Beyonce’s “Sorry” as I’m typing this, if you know what I mean).

After releasing several singles and now an eight-track-long EP, NIKI’s talent as a singer-songwriter and producer is undeniable. It won’t be long until she matches or even surpasses the popularity of her male label mates like Rich Brian, Joji, and Higher Brothers—mark my words. Now excuse me while I memorize all her songs before she hits Indonesia with a string of concerts this August.