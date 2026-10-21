Nikki Obsession Fortnite Skin Sparks Backlash – Controversy Explained

Epic Games has finally revealed the Nikki Obsession Fortnite skin, and some players are not happy about it. From censored blood to concerns about the crossover being inappropriate itself, here is why the new cosmetic has sparked backlash.

Why Is the Nikki Obsession Fortnite Skin Controversial?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Nikki Obsession Fortnite skin , October 21, 2026, in the game’s Item Shop. The Fortnitemares 2026 crossover features several cosmetic items inspired by the breakout horror film, including Nikki’s iconic “No No No…” line as an emote.

Videos by VICE

However, ahead of its release, the new Obsession Fortnite collab has also sparked a bit of backlash online. Here is why some players are upset with the Nikki Fortnite skin:

Nikki’s Black Blood Edit Style Sparks Criticism

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you look at the new Nikki Obsession Fortnite skin, it looks really good. In fact, it looks scarily accurate to actress Inde Navarrette. The new skin even has an animated face, which re-creates the iconic Nikki frown scene from the hit Curry Barker film.

However, some players became upset when it was revealed that the skin’s blood effect would be changed. The new cosmetic specifically has an edit style that re-creates the scene where Nikki has blood splattered all over her face.

But in Fortnite, the blood is black instead of red. This immediately sparked criticism from some players who called it censorship. On X, for example, one user wrote, “The black goop on her face instead of blood ruins it.” Another user agreed: “that black goo is taking me out. Why does it look worse than the actual blood effect?”

Some Players Call the Obsession Fortnite Crossover Inappropriate

Screenshot: Epic Games

The other controversy surrounding the Obsession Fortnite collab is the Nikki skin itself. Without getting into major movie spoilers, Nikki is forced against her will to “fall in love” with the main character, Bear, after he makes a wish. However this relationship eventually becomes physical, despite her not being able to consent.

Because the film depicts Nikki losing her autonomy, some users took to social media to criticize the decision to make the protagonist a playable Fortnite skin. “Don’t love that a character who was robbed of her autonomy is now a playable game character where you can make her do whatever you want,” one user on X wrote. Another comment simply read, “This is actually weird as hell.”

Some users even called on Epic Games to add Bear to the game so they could eliminate him instead. The debate surrounding the Obsession Fortnite crossover got so heated that some users even threatened to boycott the release of the cosmetic.